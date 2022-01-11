Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Assembly Elections and surging COVID-19 cases

11 January 2022 10:42 IST

A video analysing the measures taken by EC to conduct Assembly Elections when COVID-19 cases are surging

The Election Commission has geared up to conduct Assembly elections in five States — Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. But just like last year, this set of elections too will be conducted while COVID-19 cases are soaring across the country.

What measures has the EC taken? And how effective will they be?

