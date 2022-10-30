Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Arvind Kejriwal’s competitive Hindutva
Nistula Hebbar
October 30, 2022 20:30 IST
Updated:
October 30, 2022 20:30 IST
Nistula Hebbar
October 30, 2022 20:30 IST
Updated:
October 30, 2022 20:30 IST
In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar breaks down the concept of competitive Hindutva and its significance in Indian politics.
Arvind Kejriwal’s competitive Hindutva
Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar
In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar breaks down the concept of competitive Hindutva and its significance in Indian politics.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to PM Modi demanding that images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha be printed on currency notes. He says that the “blessings of our gods and goddesses" is one of the measures to get the economy back on track.
In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar breaks down the concept of competitive Hindutva and its significance in Indian politics.
Our code of editorial values