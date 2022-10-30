India

Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Arvind Kejriwal’s competitive Hindutva

Arvind Kejriwal’s competitive Hindutva
Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to PM Modi demanding that images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha be printed on currency notes. He says that the “blessings of our gods and goddesses" is one of the measures to get the economy back on track.

In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar breaks down the concept of competitive Hindutva and its significance in Indian politics.


