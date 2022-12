December 04, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST

In politics, all words carry weight. An example of that is playing out between the BJP and the Congress’ war over just how to refer to India’s tribal communities, as “Adivasi” (original inhabitants) according to the Congress or “Vanvasi” (forest dwellers) as per the Sangh Parivar.

In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar breaks down the difference between the political meaning behind the two words- Adivasi and Vanvasi, and how it affects the upcoming Gujarat elections.