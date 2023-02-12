HamberMenu
Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Adani-Hindenburg saga | Why is the Opposition demanding a JPC probe?

In this episode of the Talking Politics we discusss the Adani-Hindenburg saga and why the Opposition party is demanding a JPC probe.

February 12, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

Parliament failed to start the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address as Opposition members in both in the Lok Sabh and the Rajya Sabha continued with their protests over their demand to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the allegations of fraud against the Adani Group.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Abhinaya Sriram amd Reenu Cyriac

