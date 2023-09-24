HamberMenu
Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | A big week in politics | A new Parliament and the Women’s Bill

A big week in politics | A new Parliament and the Women’s Bill

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the women’s reservation bill and the story of the new parliament

September 24, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
The timing of the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill, now finally cleared through Parliament, is still a matter of conjecture, but the BJP says it is in the best possible position to furnish the 180 women candidates for the Lok Sabha and hundreds for State Assembly that will be required when the Bill does get translated on the ground.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Reenu Cyriac and Yuvasree S

