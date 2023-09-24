September 24, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

The timing of the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill, now finally cleared through Parliament, is still a matter of conjecture, but the BJP says it is in the best possible position to furnish the 180 women candidates for the Lok Sabha and hundreds for State Assembly that will be required when the Bill does get translated on the ground.

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the women’s reservation bill and the story of the new parliament.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Reenu Cyriac and Yuvasree S