Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | 2024 Election | Alliance blues in the INDIA Bloc

August 20, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

The Opposition alliance INDIA bloc is facing a new set of worries. These include seat adjustments between the AAP and the Congress in Delhi and Punjab. And the less than public meeting between NCP’s Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar who recently joined the NDA. In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss how the real work of running a viable alliance lies and how these conflicts are dealt with.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Reenu Cyriac and Gayatri Menon