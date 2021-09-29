Taliban writes to DGCA for resumption of flights by Afghan carriers

Air to air: Workers load the first plane after the Afghanistan-India air corridor between Kabul and Delhi was inaugurated on June 19,2017. AP

NEW DELHI

29 September 2021 14:30 IST

Air connectivity between the two countries came to a halt after the Taliban closed the airspace over Afghanistan on August 16.

The Taliban has written to India’s DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) requesting that Afghan carriers be allowed to resume commercial flights to the country, according to a senior government official.

The letter from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was addressed to DGCA Director General on September 7, 2021.

“The matter is being reviewed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation,” the official said.

