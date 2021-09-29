National

Taliban writes to DGCA for resumption of flights by Afghan carriers

The Taliban has written to India’s DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) requesting that Afghan carriers be allowed to resume commercial flights to the country, according to a senior government official.

The letter from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was addressed to DGCA Director General on September 7, 2021.

“The matter is being reviewed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation,” the official said.

Air connectivity between the two countries came to a halt after the Taliban closed the airspace over Afghanistan on August 16.


Sep 29, 2021

