Taliban takeover will impact South Asia and beyond: Bangladesh

Special Correspondent

16 August 2021 21:54 IST

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan will have an impact on South Asia and beyond, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh. Dhaka has urged all sections in Afghanistan to maintain peace and ensure safety of all, including foreign nationals.

In a statement issued after the dramatic takeover of capital Kabul by Taliban fighters, Dhaka has said Afghanistan is an “integral part of South Asia” and that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina feels the South Asian region “must grow and prosper together for this development to be sustainable”.

“Bangladesh believes that a democratic and pluralistic Afghanistan as chosen by its people is the only guarantee of stability and development in the country. In this regard, Bangladesh considers itself a potential development partner and a friend of Afghanistan,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh.

Advertising

Advertising

Dhaka said, task of rebuilding Afghanistan is upon the people of Afghanistan. “Bangladesh would be happy to continue to work with the people of Afghanistan and the international community for the socio-economic development of the country,” the statement declared.