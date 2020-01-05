Take urgent steps to ensure safety of Indians in Gulf, Amarinder urges Centre

Amid the escalating U.S.-Iran tensions, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday urged the Central government to take urgent steps to ensure the safety and security of the 10 million Indians in the Gulf region.

India could not afford to simply wait and watch or just monitor the situation, given the rising stakes in view of the threats and counter-threats between the U.S. and Iran, he said in the context of the Ministry of External Affairs’ statement that it was keeping a close watch.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the Indian government should immediately direct their embassies in the region to connect with the Indians settled there and provide all possible help to them in this hour of crisis. Pointing out that besides the U.S., countries like Britain were preparing to evacuate their citizens, if needed, Mr. Singh asked the Centre to also prepare and initiate plans to evacuate all Indians seeking to return to India in the current circumstances.

The close proximity of the Gulf region to the Indian border made it imperative for the Centre to intervene without delay and issue directions to its missions in the West Asian countries and the Indian population there, he said. With the conflict showing no signs of easing, the situation was evidently grave and it would be in the interest of the Indians to leave the region immediately, he added.