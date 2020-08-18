National

Take right precautions in season of tropical and vector-borne diseases: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens on Tuesday to take precautions during the ongoing monsoon season, noting that this is the time when tropical and vector-borne diseases spread.

The government is also closely monitoring the situation and ensuring care to those affected, he said.

COVID-19 has changed how Ayurveda centres administer treatments

“This is the season of tropical and vector-borne diseases. I urge you all to take the right precautions. The government is also closely monitoring the situation and ensuring care to those affected. Stay safe, be happy,” he tweeted.

He also tagged a DD News report on precautions to prevent vector-borne diseases.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2020 5:08:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/take-right-precautions-in-season-of-tropical-and-vector-borne-diseases-pm-modi/article32384979.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story