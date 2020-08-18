Take right precautions in season of tropical and vector-borne diseases: PM Modi

He also tagged a DD News report on precautions to prevent vector-borne diseases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens on Tuesday to take precautions during the ongoing monsoon season, noting that this is the time when tropical and vector-borne diseases spread.

The government is also closely monitoring the situation and ensuring care to those affected, he said.

“This is the season of tropical and vector-borne diseases. I urge you all to take the right precautions. The government is also closely monitoring the situation and ensuring care to those affected. Stay safe, be happy,” he tweeted.

