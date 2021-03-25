Take J&K-centric CBMs: NC tells India, Pak.

All impending issues plaguing the relations should be solved amicably, it says

The National Conference (NC) on Wednesday put its weight behind the fresh diplomatic outreach between India and Pakistan and asked the two countries “to follow more J&K centric confidence building measures (CBMs)”.

“Kashmir-centric CBMs are like the resumption of cross-Line of Control trade and doing away with the barter system,” NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said.

Referring to the parleys on the Indus Water Treaty, Mr. Dar said, “All impending issues plaguing the relations should be solved amicably and in an objective manner for the greater good of the region”.

He said the NC looks forward to more bilateral meets. “Such small steps may together set the stage for bolder measures towards a lasting peace. We in our party hope that the respective populations will benefit from the steps taken by the two countries,” he said.

He said the NC welcomed the renewed engagement . “The end of hostilities will have a major impact on the furtherance of peace in J&K. The thaw is bound to have a positive impact on the people of J&K, who bore the maximum brunt of escalation of tensions along the LoC,” he said.

The NC said the peace process was quite significant for the region. “Our party has all along been the strong votary of peace and camaraderie between the two neighbours.”