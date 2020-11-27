Take back ‘black’ laws, Rahul Gandhi tells government

Uses twitter hashtag ‘IamWithFarmers’.

The Union government should agree to the farmers’ demands and take back the ‘black’ laws, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Friday. He used the twitter hashtag, ‘IamWithFarmers’.

No government in the world can stop the farmers who are fighting the battle for truth and against the farm laws that were passed by Parliament in September, he stated.

“The Prime Minister should remember that whenever arrogance takes on truth, it gets defeated. No government in the world can stop the farmers who are fighting the battle of truth. The Modi government will have to agree to the demands of the farmers and take back the black laws. This is just the beginning!”, he tweeted.

Leaders meet farmers

As thousands of farmers, as part of a ‘Dilli Chalo’ march, gathered at various entry points to Delhi, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala and spokesperson Pawan Khera met some of them at Panipat, where Haryana administration had stopped them.

Later, Mr. Surjewala tweeted, “Modi ji, when oppression comes from the corridors of power, every part will resonate with slogans for revolution (inquilaab)”.

In a tweet, former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh targeted the Prime Minister by posting a national highway in Haryana being dug up on Thursday night to prevent farmers from coming into Delhi.

“Mr. Modi mocked MGNREGA in Parliament as a scheme to dig ditches. Now, Modi sarkar dug up National highways built with tax payers’ money on Constitution Day. Just to stop protesting farmers from reaching Delhi! And he claims to be wedded to Constitution,” he said.