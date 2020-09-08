Taj Mahal re-opening | Preparing the monument of love for a new normal; experts say footfall will remain low

Only 5,000 persons would be allowed to visit the Taj Mahal in a day to maintain social distancing, says official

Six months after the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort were closed for the public, the Agra administration has decided to open the world heritage monuments on September 21.

Ready with his team to implement the new normal, Dr. Swarnkar, Superintending Archaeologist, Agra Circle, Archeological Survey of India, said only 5,000 persons would be allowed to visit the Taj Mahal in a day to maintain social distancing. “This number would be 2,500 for the Agra Fort.” This, he said, was a far cry from a footfall of 30,000 to 80,000 per day before the lockdown.

“Circles are being marked, the mask would be a must and nobody would be able to enter without thermal screening,” he said.

Old-timers like noted historian Ali Nadeem Rezavi remembered how the Taj Mahal was closed during the World War II and the wars with Pakistan in 1965 and 1971 as well. “There are photos of it being covered with sandbags during the World War II to protect it from bombing.”

Longest period of closure

However, according to Dr. Swarnkar, this was the longest period when the doors were shut on the monument of love.

Only guides with licence, he said, would be allowed to accompany the groups. The photographers would be given time slots and would not be allowed to chase visitors. “After the screening, a few would be stationed on a platform, those interested could ask for their service,” he said.

The Taj would remain closed on Friday and no congregational prayers would be allowed. There would be no night viewing opportunities as well. “The tickets could only be booked online. We are putting standees with QR codes for those who want to buy on the spot,” said the ASI official.

He said though the monuments were sanitised twice a day, an advisory has also been issued asking visitors not to touch surfaces, particularly hand rails. And to carry their own water bottle and sanitiser.

He said the last six months could not be used for restoration as specialised labour was not available. “We could not continue with the maintenance of the monuments and the gardens.”

On the response of visitors to Fatehpur Sikri and other monuments in Agra which were opened for the public on September 1, Dr. Swarnkar said it was dismal. “The combined footfall at other ticketed ASI sites such as Fatehpuri Sikri, Sikandra, Itmad-ud-Daula, Ram Bagh and Mehtab Bagh has not been more than 500 on any given day.”

He said the opening of emporium and shops outside the Taj would depend on the response of the footfall.

Sandeep Arora, Chairman, Agra Tourism Development Foundation, said reopening the monuments alone won’t help. “The hotels, restaurants and emporia would open when they would start getting queries for bookings. Right now, that is not the case. Nobody in the tourism business has the capacity to pay for the electricity bill and the staff in anticipation of business.”

Tourism industry lost ₹4,500 cr.

With the city showing up 80-odd cases every day, Mr. Arora feared it could be a sign of a second wave of the virus. On Tuesday, the district recorded 88 cases. “A few weeks back, the number of infected persons had come down to 40-odd.”

Mr. Arora said at least 5.5 lakh people in Agra were dependant on tourism. “According to our estimate, the industry has suffered a loss of around ₹4,500 crore in the last six months.”

He said it would take time for people to venture out. “Tourism doesn’t blossom in an environment of uncertainty. During the lockdown, the State government has given powers to the district Magistrate to take a call on a number of subjects. Those coming in their vehicles are not sure what the lockdown timings are in the neighbouring district or which containment zones they would have to cross to reach a monument.”

At present, he said, monuments are only getting those visitors who have come to Agra for some work or are in transit, and have some time to spare.