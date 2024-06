Two coaches of train number 12280 Taj Express caught fire between Tughlakabad-Okhla on June 3 in New Delhi. All passengers are safe, officials told The Hindu.

“We received a call at 4.24 p.m. regarding the fire in the Taj Express train. Eight fire tenders were pressed into service and efforts to douse the blaze are underway,” a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

(With PTI inputs)

