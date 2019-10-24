Taiwan should be part of inclusive Indo-Pacific: Envoy

Taiwan is in the first line of countries facing China in the Indo-Pacific region and violation of Taiwanese sovereignty will impact other countries in the region, said the envoy of Taiwan to India. Speaking to a small group of journalists, Chung-Kwang Tien described China as a hostile neighbour and suggested that Taiwan should be part of the Indo-Pacific vision.

“Taiwan is located strategically along with other island countries like Japan, Philippines and Indonesia in the Indo-Pacific region and if Taiwan's independence is affected then other countries will also be undermined in the region,” said the envoy, explaining Taiwan’s concerns regarding Chinese military build up in Southeast and East Asia. The envoy spoke at an interaction organised by the Indian Association of Foreign Affairs Correspondents (IAFAC).

He said that Taiwan was in favour of an inclusive vision of Indo-Pacific region that was elaborated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his keynote address at the Shangri La dialogue of 2018. Expressing his support for the inclusive Indo-Pacific concept, the diplomat said, “Taiwan should be included in this Indo-Pacific vision and strategy.”

The Taiwanese envoy said that the inclusive vision of Indo-Pacific was not like the containment strategy which aimed to encircle China. “Modi's vision is not like that (encirclement), Modi’s vision is inclusive by taking along the ASEAN countries and others. We are hoping for the Indo-Pacific vision to be implemented first,” said Chung-Kwang Tien, expressing greater support for building the Indo-Pacific community.

The envoy said that China has been a hostile neighbour of Taiwan, and Taiwan is carefully watching the months-long protests in Hong Kong. He explained how Taiwan was dealing with China’s global campaign to deny diplomatic recognition to Taiwan, which has restricted its formal diplomatic ties to just 15 countries. He however expressed satisfaction that most of the UN member countries at present offer visa-free or visa on arrival facilities to Taiwanese citizens.

“Taiwanese citizens can travel visa-free or with visa on arrival to 145 countries with the country’s passport despite the fact that we have formal diplomatic ties with only 15 countries in the world,” said the diplomat, explaining that India is one of those 145 countries.

“It indicates that Taiwan is a respected country in the world,” said Chung-Kwang Tien, asserting that his country will never give up on protecting national independence and sovereignty.