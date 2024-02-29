GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TADA court acquits Abdul Karim Tunda in 1993 serial blasts case

The CBI had accused Tunda of being the mastermind behind the blasts on four trains on the first anniversary of the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition.

February 29, 2024 02:44 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - Ajmer

ANI
Abdul Karim Tunda, after he was acquitted by a Terrorist and Anti-Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case, in Ajmer, on February 29, 2024.

Abdul Karim Tunda, after he was acquitted by a Terrorist and Anti-Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case, in Ajmer, on February 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Terrorist and Anti-Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court on February 29 acquitted Abdul Karim Tunda, the main accused in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case.

The court acquitted Tunda due to a lack of evidence. Advocate Shafqat Sultani of Tunda said that the CBI failed to present any strong evidence against Abdul Karim Tunda.

"Abdul Karim Tunda is innocent, today the Court gave this judgement. Abdul Karim Tunda has been acquitted in all sections and all acts. CBI prosecution could not produce any concrete piece of evidence before the court in TADA, IPC, Railway Acts, Arms Act, or Explosive Substances Act," Advocate Sultani told reporters.

The CBI had accused Tunda of being the mastermind behind the blasts on four trains on the first anniversary of the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition. "We had been saying from the beginning that Abdul Karim Tunda is innocent...Irfan and Hamiduddin have been convicted and the quantum of the sentence will be pronounced shortly," he added.

The charges were framed against Tunda, and two other accused, identified as Irfan alias Pappu and Hamiruddin, for orchestrating the blasts in Lucknow, Kanpur, Hyderabad, Surat and Mumbai on the intervening night of December 5-6, 1993.

