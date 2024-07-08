Tackling payments issue, military recruits key concerns for Indian diaspora in Russia

Tackling issues arising from the Ukraine war will be at the top of the agenda for many of the members of the Indian diaspora who will attend a community event that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address during his visit to Moscow for the 22nd Annual summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. These include trade and payment imbalances as well as the danger to Indians recruited by the Russian military serving at the frontlines. Among the more than 500 invitees to the event to be held at a hotel on Tuesday morning will be businessmen, students and doctors, who form a part of the roughly 14,000 strong diaspora that works here, as well as about 25,000-30,000 Indians estimated to be studying in Russia.

The post-Ukraine war situation should be a “golden era” for India-Russia relations, says Rameshwar Singh, who has lived in Russia for more than 40 years, and runs the NGO Disha to work on promoting trade, tourism and cultural ties between the two countries. He says however, that the “vacuum” created by Western companies pulling out of the country has not yet been filled by Indian companies and hopes the Putin-Modi meeting will yield a breakthrough on the payment issues existing companies face.

“After the war began, western sanctions have pushed Russia to look east to Asia, and created a real opportunity for Indian commodities, spare parts, equipment supplies and technological exports in exchange for oil imports from Russia. The irony is that while potential is high now, the problem of payment is holding up actual trade,” Mr. Singh told The Hindu ahead of the community event where he is helping coordinate logistics. While Indian imports of Russian oil have grown 20-fold, taking bilateral trade figures to more than $64 billion in the past year, Indian exports have only risen to about $4 billion, leading to a major trade deficit which could only be offset by more banking channels that are insulated from sanctions by the U.S. and European Union over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, that have already targeted thousands of entities worldwide.

Another issue for the diaspora is a possible strain in India-Russia ties over the problem of Indians being recruited by the Russian military, and sent to the warfront with Ukraine. With growing public pressure from their families in India for the Ministry of External Affairs to push for their early discharge, and the matter even being raised in Parliament last week, Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar said that issue had become a “public concern” for India. “We have raised this bilaterally earlier including in the [External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s] meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, requesting an early military discharge for the Indians, many of whom have been misled or given false promises and found themselves in dangerous situations. The issue could be raised in PM’s meeting too,” he told The Hindu.

Ashok Raja, a provider of “humanitarian assistance” including medicines and other civilian supplies to the Russian military, who heads the Indian community in Siberia, originally travelled to Russia from Chennai for his studies and has lived here for 22 years. He says the fault lies with authorities that don’t verify recruiters in India, as well as dozens of Indians who have joined the Russian military willingly, given the lucrative salaries and a promise of permanent residencies. “India and Russia are more than friends,” he says, hoping the issue is resolved during the visit.

Twenty-nine-year-old Beenish is one of dozens of students volunteering as interpreters during the PM’s visit here, and will attend the community event as well. Ms. Beenish is pursuing a Ph.D in International Relations, and she and other students who spoke to The Hindu say they hope that India-Russia strategic ties, that have seen a slowing in recent years will now pick up pace. “Russia is seeking more trusted partners like India. We hope to hear Mr. Modi speak about how bilateral ties will be further strengthened,” she said.

The issues raised also indicate the shift in purely traditional and cultural links between Indian and Russian scholars, Indologists, academics and Sanskrit experts that once were the mainstay of people-to-people ties in the two countries. Natalya travelled to India more than a decade ago to learn the Sitar and Hindustani classical music. For several years after her return to Moscow, she has also learnt Kathak at the Embassy’s Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Centre, and will be among several Russian dancers performing Indian classical dances and folk dances during the community event in Moscow. When asked about Mr. Modi’s visit, his first to Moscow since 2015, although he visited Russia in 2017 and 2019, Ms. Natalya said she was happy that her “two favourite countries” are now seeking to re-strengthen ties, and excited to perform on stage as a “symbol” of their partnership.