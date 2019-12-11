National

Tabrez Ansari lynching case: Jharkhand HC grants bail to six arrested

Activists of Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR) protesting in Kolkata against the killing of Tabrez Ansari who was lynched in Jharkhand.

Activists of Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR) protesting in Kolkata against the killing of Tabrez Ansari who was lynched in Jharkhand.   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

more-in

Advocate A.K. Sahani informed the court that their names were not mentioned in the FIR registered in connection with the death of Ansari

The Jharkhand High Court on December 10 granted bail to six people arrested in connection with the lynching of Tabrez Ansari in June.

Justice R. Mukhopadhyay granted bail to the six after their advocate A.K. Sahani informed the court that neither their names were mentioned in the FIR registered in connection with the death of Ansari nor the main accused Papu Mandal had implicated them during interrogation by the police.

Also Read
Activists of Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR) protesting in Kolkata against the killing of Tabrez Ansari who was lynched in Jharkhand.

Tabrez Ansari lynching case: police drop murder charge

 

The advocate told the court that the six — Bhimsen Mandal, Chamu Nayak, Mahesh Mahali, Satyanarayan Nayak, Madan Nayak and Vikram Mandal — had been in jail since June 25.

Ansari was thrashed by a mob on June 17 at Dhatkidih village in Seraikela-Kharsawan district when he and two of his associates allegedly tried to enter a house with an intention to commit theft, a senior police officer had said then. The police reached the spot the next morning and took Ansari to jail on the basis of a complaint lodged by the villagers, the police officer said.

Also read: Tabrez Ansari’s killing: Land of blood and shame

When Ansari’s condition deteriorated in jail, he was taken to the Sadar hospital in Seraikela-Kharsawan where he was diagnosed with multiple injuries, he said. Later, he was referred to the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur where he died on June 22, the police officer said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
death
police
Jharkhand
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2019 6:25:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tabrez-ansari-lynching-case-jharkhand-hc-grants-bail-to-six-people/article30273517.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY