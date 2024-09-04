Army seeks to lower dependence on Chinese equipment

Acknowledging that use of Chinese equipment in drones is a “live issue” and anything remotely to do with data is where the vulnerability lies, Maj Gen C. S. Mann, additional director general of the Army Design Bureau, said that the Government has taken some actions and “appropriate methodology to address this will come into effect.” He added that there was no specific timeline.

A Himtech exhibition is being held later this month in Leh focusing on high altitude drone technologies along with a Dronethon. Companies will demonstrate a range of UAVs at altitudes of 4,000 to 5,000 metres.

“Anything to do with electronics is what has the potential for data transfer. Anything remotely to do with data is where the vulnerability lies. We are finding methods to overcome this aspect... Supply chains are dependent on Chinese components, how do we overcome them and how we are able to ensure they are not there... various methods are being deliberated upon and we will come out with a framework,” Maj Gen Mann said briefing the media on the upcoming events. At the upcoming event, this aspect would also be examined, he stated.

Excluding Chinese parts

Industry is taking conscious steps to ensure Chinese components are not part of sensitive equipment, especially electronic parts, said Ashish Kansal, Co-Chair of the FICCIDefence and Homeland Security Committee, and Executive Director of SMPP Pvt Ltd. He noted that there is dependency on China for supply chains.

On the Him-Drone-A-Thon 2 being organised on 17-18 September at Wari La in Leh, Maj Gen Mann said in addition to providing an opportunity to the Indian drone industry to demonstrate their drone solutions for high altitude areas, the event will also help the Indian Army identify products suitable for procurement. “It will also provide valuable inputs for formulation of qualitative and operational requirements for future procurements. The Indian Army would also be able to suggest modifications and product improvement requirements,” he stated. Industry would get a firsthand experience of operational challenges faced by the Indian Army operating in these areas.

The event is being organised for five major categories: surveillance drones, logistics drones, swarm drones, loitering munitions, first person view drones, and drones with specific payloads like synthetic aperture radar, and electronic warfare. The event is being held in collaboration with industry body FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry).

Drones are critical

Maj Gen P. S. Bhatti with the Udhampur-based Northern Command said Himtech is being held for the first time in Leh, to highlight and focus on the development of technology and systems to meet operational challenges along the northern border.

In the last few years, the Army has undertaken a series of procurements: drones, loitering munitions, counter drone systems and other such technologies through various procurement routes.

On the growing importance of drones in warfare, Maj. Gen. Mann said recent wars have amply highlighted the indispensability of drones in any future conflict due to their transformative impact on modern military operations. For India, operating drones at high altitudes of 15,000 to 20,000 feet poses significant challenges: the rarefied atmosphere, low temperatures, and heavy winds.

