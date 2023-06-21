ADVERTISEMENT

Sylvester daCunha, creator of iconic Amul girl, dies

June 21, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST

Sylvester daCunha created the Amul topical campaign featuring the iconic ‘Amul girl’, with the tagline ‘Utterly Butterly Delicious’.

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of Sylvester da Cunha, creator of Amul advertising campaign during the launch of the book, ‘Amul’s India’ | Photo Credit: PTI

Sylvester daCunha, the marketer who created the popular Amul girl, passed away in Mumbai Tuesday night.

Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Amul marketer Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, termed the passing of daCunha a big loss to the advertising industry.

“He is the man behind the Amul girl. He has been part of Amul’s advertising for six decades. Obviously, Amul owes a lot to him for the entire branding he gave to Amul and giving this Amul girl to the world and making it the world’s longest advertising campaign with a single character,” Mr. Mehta told BusinessLine.

The Amul girl

daCunha created the Amul topical campaign featuring the iconic ‘Amul girl’ initially for Amul butter, with the tagline ‘Utterly Butterly Delicious’. The topical concept helped Amul strike a connect with consumers and the producers and farmers alike.

The ad designed by daCunha went public in 1966, when he was managing director of advertising agency ASP. He is survived by his wife Nisha, their son Rahul daCunha.

