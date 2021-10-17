Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s grandson sacked from service

Srinagar

17 October 2021 04:29 IST

The grandson of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was terminated from government service on Saturday for allegedly aiding terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Anees-ul-Islam, son of Altaf Ahmed Shah alias Altaf Fantoosh, was sacked using special provisions under Article 311, they said.

In 2016, he was appointed as a research officer in the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre.

