Switching off lights nationwide unlikely to disrupt power distribution system: Experts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for switching off electric lights at homes at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) for nine minutes, as a mark of demonstrating a collective will to fight the adverse impact of COVID-19, is not likely to cause any major disruption in the power distribution system, according to a cross-section of energy experts.

The optimism of the experts, who all spoke on the condition of anonymity, is based on many factors.

Mr Modi’s call pertains only to the domestic consumption, of which it concerns only the lighting load. It does not cover electricity consumption by the domestic category on account of use of refrigerators or air-conditioners or television sets. As per a thumb rule, the lighting load constitutes 50% of the domestic sector’s overall load.

If you take Tamil Nadu, for instance, approximately, the share of domestic consumers in the overall electricity consumption is around 18%, At the all-India level, it is 24%, according to “Energy Statistics 2019,” a document published by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. This is why the situation is manageable, point out the experts.

Even now, subsequent to the 21-day-long lockdown, there is a perceptible reduction in peak demand. Compared to the country’s evening peak demand of about 1.56 lakh megawatt (MW) a month ago, the present demand, according to the Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) [which runs the national load despatch centre], is about 1.2 lakh MW.

Because of the Prime Minister’s call, the demand may go down by a maximum of 20,000 MW during the nine-minute period. As far as India is concerned, the evening peak demand is measured at what is recorded at 7 pm every day.

After the Prime Minister’s message was out in the morning, the authorities have swung into action. The POSOCO had got in in touch with all the regional load despatch centres, which, in turn, asked constituent-States to prepare plans for managing the power supply position in their States for the purpose. This prompted senior officials of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) and Transmission Corporation (Tantransco) to discuss details of the plan that is being finalised, one of the officials here says.

Another official says that Tamil Nadu may see a maximum drop of 2,000 MW in demand during the nine-minute-period, after which there will be a surge. Regulating the operation of several distribution feeders and keeping ready hydel reservoirs (which can generate 650 MW almost instantaneously) and gas-powered stations are among the measures being planned by the Tangedco. Other States must be making arrangements for similar measures, the official adds.

One more reason for the assessment of the experts is the presence of all-India grid, which comes handy in transferring power seamlessly from one region to another and maintaining the frequency of the country's grid at about 50 Hz.