Swiss flight to evacuate citizens and Europeans

Switzerland’s airline Swiss on Thursday launched a special flight from Zurich to Mumbai and New Delhi to repatriate its citizens and European nationals.

The flight is being operated on behalf of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), the airline said.

An empty Airbus A330 plane arrived in Mumbai on Thursday morning and is scheduled to reach Delhi shortly after midnight. The flight from Delhi to Zurich is scheduled to leave 90 minutes later.

Earlier, the Lufthansa Airlines — which along with Swiss, Austrian Airline and Eurowings is part of the Lufthansa group — also operated nine flights to Frankfurt to help European citizens return home.