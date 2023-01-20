Swiggy to lay off 380 employees

January 20, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - BENGALURU

The firm took the decision citing challenging macroeconomic conditions and slowdown in growth of its food delivery business.

Indian food delivery firm Swiggy on Friday said it will lay off 380 employees, citing challenging macroeconomic conditions and slowdown in growth of its food delivery business, according to an internal document seen by Reuters. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics economy, business and finance / job layoffs

