Swedish Royal couple arrive in Delhi on five-day India visit

During their visit,they will travel to Delhi and Mumbai for official engagements, and will also visit Uttarakhand, and see the Ganga river at Hardwar and Rishikesh

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden arrived here on Monday on a five-day India visit. The King will have meetings with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ways to further boost bilateral ties between the two nations.

Apart from Delhi, the royal couple is scheduled to visit Mumbai and Uttarakhand.

Sweden
diplomacy
imperial and royal matters
