Swedish Royal couple arrive in Delhi on five-day India visit

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden arrived here on Monday on a five-day India visit. The King will have meetings with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ways to further boost bilateral ties between the two nations.
Apart from Delhi, the royal couple is scheduled to visit Mumbai and Uttarakhand.
