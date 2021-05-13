Sweden, companies and diaspora geared to help India, says Klas Molin

We are working closely with partners in assessing what is required on ground, says envoy

Swedish companies operating in India have lost employees and their family members to the pandemic and Stockholm is assessing the required aid that will be sent to deal with the humanitarian crisis.

“We are working closely with partners in India to get an understanding of what is required on ground. It is heartening to see so many stepping up to the challenge — from government and large companies to individuals, including the Indian diaspora community in Sweden — each contributing to make a difference,” said Ambassador of Sweden Klas Molin.

In a press statement, a group comprising Swedish businesses, agencies, individuals and the government said there are approximately 220 Swedish companies present in India with around 2,00,000 direct and more than 2.2 million indirect employees. “Like the rest of the country, almost every company has lost employees, or their family members, to COVID,” said the statement.

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce India (SCCI) has begun a move to save lives, livelihood, undertake preventive measures and building for the future. Sweden’s help is expected to come in the form of ventilators, oxygen concentrators and other medical and oxygen-related items. The companies will also deliver COVID-care facilities, infrastructure and technical knowhow and also carry out vaccine campaigns.

The Sweden India Business Council (SIBC) in Stockholm is also coordinating with the leading business houses of Sweden to provide medical supplies and care — so far $5.2 million has been raised — through Indian NGOs like Pratham, Indian Red Cross Society and Doctors without Borders. Sweden is one of the large number of international partner countries that have stepped forward to assist India.