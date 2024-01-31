Swati Maliwal made to retake oath after she read wrong text

January 31, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party leader Swati Maliwal, recently elected to the Rajya Sabha, had to take oath twice on Wednesday, the first day of the Interim Budget Session because she read the wrong text meant for nominated members.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar also objected to the slogan, “Inquilab zindabad” raised by her after reading out the oath, which was considered as “unwarranted sloganeering”. Mr. Dhankhar said it was a solemn occasion and asked her to re-read the corrected text.

Along with Ms. Maliwal, AAP’s N. D. Gupta and nominated MP Satnam Singh Sandhu also took oath in Rajya Sabha on the first day of the Budget Session. AAP’s Sanjay Singh, who is presently in jail, was not present for oath-taking.