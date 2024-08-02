GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Swati Maliwal assault case: HC dismisses Bibhav Kumar's plea challenging arrest

Arvind Kejriwal’s aide, in his plea, had sought a direction to declare his arrest as illegal and in gross violation of the provisions of Section 41A

Published - August 02, 2024 03:37 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
New Delhi, May 31 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar being produced before the Tis Hazari Court in connection with the alleged assault case on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at CM Kejriwal's residence, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/Jitender Gupta)

New Delhi, May 31 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar being produced before the Tis Hazari Court in connection with the alleged assault case on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at CM Kejriwal's residence, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/Jitender Gupta) | Photo Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar challenging his arrest in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence.

"Petition dismissed," Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said.

Mr. Kumar, presently in judicial custody, allegedly assaulted Ms. Maliwal on May 13 at Mr. Kejriwal's official residence. He was arrested on May 18.

Mr. Kumar, in his plea, had sought a direction to declare his arrest as illegal and in gross violation of the provisions of Section 41A (notice of appearance before police officer) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and against the mandate of the law.

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal in Parliament

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal in Parliament | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Police had opposed the petition and submitted that Kumar was not arrested "in haste" and he was taken into custody as per the law.

The FIR against Mr. Kumar was registered on May 16 under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) provisions, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

His bail plea was earlier dismissed by the trial court and the high court and is pending before the Supreme Court.

Delhi / Aam Aadmi Party

