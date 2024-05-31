GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Swati Maliwal assault case: Bibhav Kumar remanded to 14-day judicial custody

The CM’s aide was arrested by the Delhi police on May 18 after Ms. Maliwal alleged that she had been assaulted by him on May 13

Updated - May 31, 2024 05:13 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 04:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar. File.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on May 31 sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 14 days judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM’s residence earlier this month.

The CM’s aide was arrested by the Delhi police on May 18 after Ms. Maliwal alleged that she had been assaulted by him on May 13 when she went to meet Mr. Kejriwal at his official residence. According to the FIR lodged by the MP, she was kicked on the chest, stomach and pelvic area by Mr. Kumar.

The FIR against Kumar was registered on May 16 under various Indian Penal Code provisions, including for criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Mr. Kumar has since then approached the Delhi High Court to appeal for bail. The Delhi High Court today reserved Kumar’s bail plea order on the issue of maintainability.

Related Topics

Aam Aadmi Party / judiciary (system of justice) / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.