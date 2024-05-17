GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Swati Maliwal 'assault': BJP Mahila Morcha protests demanding resignation of Kejriwal

Led by BJP's Mahila Morcha president Richa Pandey Mishra, the protesters, who were carrying bangles, demanded Mr. Kejriwal's resignation.

Updated - May 17, 2024 11:38 am IST

Published - May 17, 2024 11:13 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
BJP’s women workers protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence over AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal “assault” case, in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2024.

BJP’s women workers protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence over AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal “assault” case, in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha members staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Friday, May 17,2024, morning over the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by his aide Bibhav Kumar.

Led by BJP’s Mahila Morcha president Richa Pandey Mishra, the protesters, who were carrying bangles, demanded Mr. Kejriwal’s resignation.

Kejriwal’s personal secretary misbehaved with party MP Swati Maliwal, admits AAP

Ms. Mishra said the Mahila Morcha wanted to hand over the bangles to Kejriwal for keeping mum over the incident with Maliwal that occurred at his official residence.

The Delhi Police on May 16 registered an FIR in connection with Maliwal's alleged assault, naming Kumar, the personal assistant of Mr. Kejriwal, as an accused.

The FIR was registered after Ms. Maliwal's statement was recorded by a two-member team led by Additional Commissioner of Police P.S. Kushwaha. The team was at Ms. Maliwal's residence in central Delhi for nearly four and a half hours on Thursday.

Kumar has been summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday, May 17 over the matter.

