Swara Bhaskar calls out BJP MP Lallu Singh for ‘liking’ rape threat

Actor Swara Bhaskar on Tuesday called out BJP MP Lallu Singh for liking a comment threatening to rape her. The MP later replied calling it an ‘inadvertent’ mistake.

The actor posted images of an obscene tweet threatening digital rape along with another image of the BJP MP liking the abusive tweet. She followed it up with an appeal to the MP where she said he was encouraging disgraceful behaviour by endorsing those who harass women and depict the mentality of a rapist and showing his approval of what is considered sexually abusive content according to the cyberlaw. Ms. Bhaskar added that such a behaviour didn’t behove an MP.

Minutes later the MP replied with an apology. Trying to plead innocence he replied that it was an inadvertent mistake committed while scrolling down on his phone. Mr. Singh, 65, is BJP’s MP from Faizabad. This is his second term in the Lok Sabha.

The Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2013, revised Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code to include digital penetration under rape.