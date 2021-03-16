Swapan Dasgupta resigns from Rajya Sabha

Swapan Dasgupta speaks in the Rajya Sabha on July 19, 2017. Photo: RSTV

Kolkata

16 March 2021 13:42 IST

He has been named as BJP candidate from Tarakeshwar Assembly seat

Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta on Tuesday resigned from Upper House after questions were raised about him contesting the West Bengal Assembly polls on Bharatiya Janata Party ticket despite being a nominated MP.

“I have resigned from the Rajya Sabha today to commit myself totally to the fight for a better Bengal. I hope to file my nomination as BJP candidate for the Tarakeshwar Assembly seat in the next few days,” Mr Dasgupta said.

Mr. Dasgupta found himself in a tight spot after Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra pointed out that he, a nominated MP, should be disqualified from the Upper House of Parliament.

“Swapan Dasgupta is BJP candidate for WB polls. 10th Schedule of Constitution says nominated RS member to be disqualified if he joins any political party AFTER expiry of 6 months from oath. He was sworn in April 2016, remains unallied. Must be disqualified NOW for joining BJP,” Ms Moitra tweeted on Monday, sharing the specific clause of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

In a series of tweets, Ms.Moitra also shared screengrabs from Rajya Sabha website which states that Mr Dasgupta is a nominated member to the Rajya Sabha “ Following up on my previous tweet - Rajya Sabha website as of today says Swapan Dasgupta is nominated & not formally BJP. If he files nomination as @BJP candidate, he should be disqualified according to the Constitution’s 10th Schedule,” Ms Moitra added.

Mr Dasgupta was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in April 2016 and his term expires in April 2022.

Congress chief whip Jairam Ramesh has reportedly written to Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu seeking clarification about the nominated MP contesting Assembly polls in Bengal in a party ticket.

“The issue will be addressed by me before I file my nomination. I have not filed my nomination as yet. Whatever has to done, if anything has to be done it will be done before I file my nomination papers,” Mr Dasgupta told The Hindu minutes before announcing his resignation. He has however started his campaign in Tarakeshwar.

Elections to Tarakeshwar Assembly seat in Hooghly will be held in the third phase on April 6 and the last date for nomination are March 19.