20 August 2020
Indore gets cleanest city tag for fourth time in a row
Surat has been ranked the second cleanest city, and Navi Mumbai the third.
Indore has been ranked number one in category of cities with population of over 1 lakh in Swachh Survekshan 2020, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry announced on Thursday. This is the fourth time in a row that the city has been judged such.
Maharashtra has the top three cleanest cities in under 1 lakh population category, and Chhattisgarh is ranked the cleanest State in the category of States with over 100 urban local bodies.
Other highlights are as follows:
- Jharkhand is the cleanest State in category of States with less than 100 urban local bodies.
- Jalandhar cantonment ranked the cleanest cantonment board.
- Varanasi ranked the cleanest Ganga town, a category introduced last year.
- Ahmedabad ranked cleanest mega-city (population over 40 lakh).
- Bengaluru ranked best sustainable city among mega cities.
- Vijayawada ranked cleanest big city (10 lakh to 40 lakh population). In this category, Jodhpur has jumped 149 ranks since 2019, making it the fastest mover.
- Mysuru ranked cleanest city in category of cities with 3 lakh to 10 lakh population.
- Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh ranked cleanest small city (1-3 lakh population).
- New Delhi (New Delhi Municipal Council) ranked cleanest capital city. Meanwhile, Lucknow has improved by 95 ranks in the past year.
