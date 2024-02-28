Suvendu claims Shajahan Sheikh in 'safe custody' of police, TMC dismisses charge

February 28, 2024 03:03 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST - Kolkata

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on February 28 claimed that absconding TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh of Sandeshkhali is in “safe custody” of the State police since Feb. 27 night.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), however, dismissed Mr. Adhikari’s claim as “baseless” and an “attempt at disturbing the law and order situation”, while asserting that the police are doing everything to nab Mr. Shajahan.

Taking to X, Mr. Adhikari, the Nandigram MLA, claimed Mr. Shajahan was in police custody since 12 a.m. after being “taken away from Bermajur gram panchayat after he managed a deal with the police through influential mediators that he would be taken care of properly while in police and judicial custody”.

“He will be extended five star facilities during his time behind the bars and will have access to a mobile phone, through which he will be able to lead the TMC virtually. Even a bed in Woodburn Ward [State-run SSKM Hospital] will be kept ready and vacant for him if he chooses to spend some time there,” he claimed.

Mr. Adhikari’s claim comes just two days after TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh’s assertion that Mr. Shajahan would be arrested within a week.

The absconding TMC leader, who is accused of sexual harassment of women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali area in North 24 Parganas district, has remained at large for more than 50 days since an ED team was attacked allegedly by a mob owing allegiance to him.

Locals have been staging protests demanding his arrest.

TMC leader Santanu Sen, however, dubbed Mr. Adhikari’s claim as baseless.

“To stay in the news, Adhikari, from time to time, makes such claims that are not only baseless but also brazen attempts at disturbing the law and order situation. We don’t take his comments seriously. The police are doing everything to nab Shajahan, just like they arrested other accused party leaders in the area, Shibaprasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar,” he said.

