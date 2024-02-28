GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Suvendu claims Shajahan Sheikh in 'safe custody' of police, TMC dismisses charge

February 28, 2024 03:03 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari. File

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari. File | Photo Credit: ANI

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on February 28 claimed that absconding TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh of Sandeshkhali is in “safe custody” of the State police since Feb. 27 night.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), however, dismissed Mr. Adhikari’s claim as “baseless” and an “attempt at disturbing the law and order situation”, while asserting that the police are doing everything to nab Mr. Shajahan.

Taking to X, Mr. Adhikari, the Nandigram MLA, claimed Mr. Shajahan was in police custody since 12 a.m. after being “taken away from Bermajur gram panchayat after he managed a deal with the police through influential mediators that he would be taken care of properly while in police and judicial custody”.

“He will be extended five star facilities during his time behind the bars and will have access to a mobile phone, through which he will be able to lead the TMC virtually. Even a bed in Woodburn Ward [State-run SSKM Hospital] will be kept ready and vacant for him if he chooses to spend some time there,” he claimed.

Mr. Adhikari’s claim comes just two days after TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh’s assertion that Mr. Shajahan would be arrested within a week.

The absconding TMC leader, who is accused of sexual harassment of women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali area in North 24 Parganas district, has remained at large for more than 50 days since an ED team was attacked allegedly by a mob owing allegiance to him.

Locals have been staging protests demanding his arrest.

TMC leader Santanu Sen, however, dubbed Mr. Adhikari’s claim as baseless.

“To stay in the news, Adhikari, from time to time, makes such claims that are not only baseless but also brazen attempts at disturbing the law and order situation. We don’t take his comments seriously. The police are doing everything to nab Shajahan, just like they arrested other accused party leaders in the area, Shibaprasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar,” he said.

Related Topics

West Bengal / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.