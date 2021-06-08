National

Suvendu Adhikari meets HM Amit Shah

Suvendu Adhikari met Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on June 8, 2021. Photo: Twitter/@SuvenduWB
PTI New Delhi 08 June 2021 12:43 IST
Updated: 08 June 2021 13:29 IST

BJP MLA and Leader of opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In his first meeting after becoming the leader of opposition in the state assembly, Adhikari also met Union minister Mansukh Mandviya. He is also scheduled to meet BJP national president J P Nadda, party sources said.

Mr. Adhikari may also have a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a source said.

Mr. Adhikari had defeated TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a closely fought battle in Nandigram during the state assembly polls held in March-April this year.

Mr. Adhikari's meeting with top brass of the BJP comes days after his presence in Modi-Mamata meet over cyclone Yaas review which had irked the TMC leader.

