SUV of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav’s kin seized in Arunachal Pradesh

Vehicle was stolen at gunpoint 6 years ago in Haryana, police say

The police in Arunachal Pradesh have seized an SUV stolen from the kin of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav six years ago.

Tumme Amo, SP of Capital Complex, said on Thursday the vehicle was seized from one Dangu Mama of Gohpur Tinali near the border with Assam. The police had followed leads provided by two accused vehicle-lifters who were jailed three months ago.

Capital Complex comprises Itanagar, twin city Naharlagun and some areas in between.

“We came to know that the SUV, a Toyota Fortuner, was stolen at gunpoint from the family member of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav six years ago. A case had accordingly been registered at Gurugram in Haryana under the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act,” Mr. Amo told newspersons in Itanagar.

The two accused — Passang Tamang and Vicky Gurung — were granted bail a few days ago on the basis of a court order for de-congesting jails. The person who the vehicle was seized from had bought it.

The SUV was among 26 stolen vehicles of similar class that were seized over the past few days. Their total estimated value was ₹9.34 crore, Mr Amo said.

Six of these stolen SUVs were registered at the district transport offices (DTO) of the Capital Complex and Kurung Kumey district. The others bore fake registration numbers.

Police officials said DTO officials had been asked to explain how the stolen vehicles were registered.

