SUV catches fire after accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, eight charred to death

December 10, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - Bareilly (U.P.)

The accident occurred late on December 9 near the Dubhaura village on the Bareilly-Nainital Road, police said

PTI

Firefighters and police personnel at the spot after an SUV caught fire following a collision with a truck on the Bareilly-Nainital road, in Bareilly district on December 9, 2023. (Videograb, best available quality) | Photo Credit: PTI

Eight people, including a child, were charred to death in their SUV after it was hit by an oncoming truck and caught fire in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on December 10.

The driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle after it suffered a tyre puncture. It jumped the barrier onto other side of the road and was hit by the truck coming from the opposite direction, they said.

By the time the police reached the spot, the SUV was engulfed by the flames, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Sushil Chandrabhan confirmed the deaths of the eight people, including the child.

The victims are yet to be identified.

The SUV belonged to Sumit Gupta, who had given it to one Furkhan, the police said and added a detailed probe is underway.

