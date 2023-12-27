ADVERTISEMENT

Suspicious object detected, destroyed on Srinagar-Baramulla road

December 27, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - Srinagar

Traffic on Srinagar-Baramulla road was suspended temporarily.

PTI

Security personnels stand guard after on Srinagar-Baramulla highway in J&K. File photo | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Security forces averted a major tragedy on Wednesday, Decembe 27, 2023, with the timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists along the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Traffic on Srinagar-Baramulla road was suspended temporarily after a gas cylinder was detected by the roadside at Lawaypora on the busy highway during routine patrolling by security forces in the morning, they said.

Anti-militancy operations in Poonch enter sixth day

A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot which destroyed the suspected IED through a controlled explosion without causing any damage, they said.

The traffic has been restored on the road.

