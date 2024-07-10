GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Suspicious emails sent to Union govt. officials, warning of email ‘deactivation’

The email was sent from an address purporting to be from the Ministry of External Affairs; the inbox has since been shut down

Published - July 10, 2024 01:28 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Suspicious emails went out to officials in the capital’s Central secretariat complex, where a number of Ministries and departments are housed. A copy of the email was shared by the Central Secretariat Service Forum, an association representing CSS officers, on X (formerly Twitter). The CSS Forum urged the government, including the National Informatics Centre, which operates Union government officers’ email services, to take action.

Centre sets up secure e-mail for 10,000 users in critical ministries

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology did not have an immediate response on whether there was an investigation underway into the email. The message appeared to be sent from an email tied to the Ministry of External Affairs, although a test email sent to that address shows that the inbox has been shut down.

The Hindu reviewed identical copies of the same email sent to other officers. The message features an impersonation of a government email ID — email-govs.online — but as of this report, that domain name has not been registered in the first place; it is unclear if the link redirects to a different URL than the one displayed in the message.

Data breaches expose emails, passwords of several government officials to hackers

Union government departments have, in recent months, issued warnings to officials to avoid responding to emails that impersonate senior officials in their respective hierarchies, in a wide-ranging series of financial scam attempts. In 2021, hijacked government email addresses were used to send phishing emails to government employees, prompting a warning from the NIC to avoid clicking on these links. 

Related Topics

national government / cyber crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.