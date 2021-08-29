Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till September 30

New Delhi

29 August 2021 17:24 IST

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic

The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights due to the coronavirus outbreak has been extended till September 30, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Sunday.

"However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," it added.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

India has formed air-bubble pacts with around 28 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air-bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

The circular issued by the DGCA also said the suspension does not affect the operations of international all-cargo services and flights specifically approved by it.