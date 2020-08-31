National

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till September 30

PTI New Delhi 31 August 2020 13:08 IST
Updated: 31 August 2020 13:10 IST

The suspension does not affect international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA

The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till September 30, said Indian aviation regulator DGCA on Monday. “However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” noted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a circular.

Scheduled international passenger services continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements with other countries since July.

The circular said the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

