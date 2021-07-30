India extends ban on international flights till August 31

New Delhi

Ban will not apply to cargo flights

The government on Friday extended the ban on international flights till August 31.

The ban will, however, not apply to cargo international flights.

International flights are operating only to and from 28 countries with which India has entered into an “air bubble” agreement.

International scheduled operations have been suspended in the country since March 23, 2020.