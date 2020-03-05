Parliament proceedings: Suspension of MPs a ‘dictatorial decision’, says Congress

The Congress on Thursday alleged that the suspension of its seven members from the Lok Sabha was a “dictatorial decision” by the government to weaken the Opposition’s demand for a debate on Delhi riots in Parliament.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it was a “government decision” and not one taken by the Speaker.

“This is dictatorship. Why did they not suspend me. I was also there,” said Mr. Chowdhury. “We got to see the spirit of revenge in the House. The order was given to suspend seven of our MPs for the session by a chairperson, not the Speaker.”

Supporting the Congress, BSP MP Danish Ali said, “How can one presiding officer take a disciplinary action against a member’s misbehaviour when the Speaker was not there? The BJP doesn’t believe in democratic tradition.”

Calling it a black day, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, “Modiji, your people can even get away with murder but if we seek accountability we will be thrown out from remainder of the session of Parliament.”

“Beniwal has lost his mental balance but he was not the architect of this conspiracy. PM Modi has launched a ‘Goli Maro, Gali Do Abhiyan’ against the entire Opposition and against this country per se,” Mr. Surjewala said.

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said sometimes MPs lose their cool because of grave provocation but the House must consider both the provocation and the reaction. “Suspending MPs for the rest of the current session is excessive and unacceptable,” he said.