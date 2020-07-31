National

Suspension of international flights extended till August 31

This restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA

Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday said the suspension of scheduled international flights to and from the country has been extended till August 31.

Also read: International routes will be opened case by case: DGCA

Earlier, overseas flights were suspended till July 31.

“The government has decided to extend the suspension on the scheduled international commercial passenger services to/ from India up to 2359 hours IST of 31st August,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in statement.

This restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2020 6:44:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/suspension-of-international-flights-extended-till-august-31/article32241177.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY