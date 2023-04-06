Suspension of Congress MP extended, President Mallikarjun Kharge calls it gross insult to a woman member

April 06, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - New Delhi

Suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil has been extended beyond the current session, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the house and a final call will be taken based on the recommendations by the Privileges Committee to whom the matter has been referred to. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called the decision a “blatant violation” of the rules of procedure and established Parliamentary traditions.

Ms. Patil was suspended, based on complaint filed by BJP MP GVL Narsimha Rao on February 10. Mr. Rao alleged that Ms. Patil, in contravention to the existing rules was using her phone to shoot videos of the house proceedings. Mr. Dhankhar told the house that the committee in its meeting on March 27, asked for an extension to complete its investigations till the first week of the Monsoon Session.

“Taking note of the inputs from the Privileges Committee, I find it expedient, invoking rule 266 read with rule 256, that the February 10, 2023 suspension order of Smt. Rajani Ashokrao Patil may continue to be in force beyond the current Session and till the House has the benefit of the recommendations by the Privileges Committee,” Mr. Dhankhar said.

Protesting the decision Mr. Kharge in a letter to the Chairman reminded that floor leaders of 13 opposition parties had met Chairman and requested him to revoke Ms. Patil’s suspension. But the Chairman, has ignored the collective request from the opposition. The rules, he pointed out clearly state that the suspension cannot exceed beyond the remainder of the session and doing so is a “blatant violation of the Rules of Procedure as also well established parliamentary traditions.” “Such a development is most unfortunate and unprecedented in the parliamentary history,” Mr. Kharge added. He also called it a “gross insult” to a devoted woman parliamentarian.