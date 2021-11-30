Suspending Opposition MPs is ‘Modi Model’ to evade debate: Congress

New Delhi

30 November 2021 20:02 IST

Shaktisinh Gohil recalls similar events in Gujarat Assembly

The suspension of the 12 Opposition members in Rajya Sabha has been done by the government to avoid discussion on key issues, the Congress alleged on Tuesday. The suspension reflects the ‘Modi Model’ that was followed in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister, the opposition party alleged.

Also Read: Parliament proceedings updates | Both Houses adjourned till tomorrow

Addressing a press conference at its party headquarters, Rajya Sabha member Shaktisinh Gohil recalled that when Mr. Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, all Opposition members were suspended for the entire session during one Budget session.

Advertising

Advertising

“This is the Modi Model. The entire Opposition was suspended for the entire Budget session including those who was not even present that day! And in one session, when I was the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, the LoP was suspended for no reason,” Mr. Gohil said.

The Congress leader said the government is deliberately taking steps like repealing the farm laws without a discussion or suspending Opposition members to provoke the Opposition parties into disrupting the proceedings.

Also Read: Govt. ‘terrified’ of debate on farm laws: Rahul

“Once the Opposition parties highlight the government's failures and take up people’s issue, the government won’t be able to show its face. That’s why they come up with some conspiracy or the other to ensure the Parliament doesn’t function smoothly,” Mr. Gohil alleged.

“We want to raise questions on the issues of price rise, unemployment, assured minimum support price for farmers but the government doesn't want to face them... The government should apologise for bringing such a motion to suspend our MPs,” he added.