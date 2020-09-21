Suspended members refuse to leave House, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

NEW DELHI

21 September 2020 13:20 IST

Eight MPs were suspended for "violation of rules and etiquettes" in their conduct with the Chair.

The Rajya Sabha on Monday suspended eight Opposition MPs for their "unruly" behaviour with Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Sunday, however the MPs refused to leave the House and the proceedings saw repeated disruptions and adjournments.

After four adjournments, Vice-Chairman Bhubaneswar Kalita adjourned the House till 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, speaking about Sunday's incidents, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said it was unfortunate and that the image of Parliament had been "tarnished". He said some members had entered the well of the House, thrown papers, broke microphones and abused the Deputy Chairman while two farm Bills were being discussed on Sunday. He said the Deputy Chairman has been physically threatened.

He said had received a letter from Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and 46 other MPs giving notice of no-confidence against the Deputy Chairman, who they said had not allowed a division of votes when the House was considering resolutions to send the two Bills to a select committee. Mr. Naidu said the no-confidence notice was not in the proper format and that the period of 14 days notice was not followed as the session is set to end on October 1. He rejected the motion.

Advertising

Advertising

The government then moved a motion for suspension of Derek O’Brien, Sanjay Singh, Rajeev Satav, K.K. Ragesh, Syed Nazir Hussain, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen and Elamaram Kareem, which was passed by voice vote.