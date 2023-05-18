HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Suspected terror hideout busted in J&K's Poonch, explosives found

The explosive materials were destroyed by a bomb disposal squad.

May 18, 2023 10:26 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - Jammu

PTI
Security personnel during a cordon and search operation in J&K’s Poonch. File photo

Security personnel during a cordon and search operation in J&K’s Poonch. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Security forces on Thursday, May 18, 2023, busted a suspected terror hideout and seized explosive materials in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

A search operation was launched by the 39 Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group in the district's Salani area during which the Army's sniffer dogs detected some suspicious improvised explosive devices (IED) and other materials from a hideout, the official sources said.

The explosive materials were destroyed by a bomb disposal squad, they said.

Mendhar SHO Sajad Ahmed said a suspected IED was recovered.

It was destroyed in the presence of the village sarpanch and other prominent persons of the area, he said.

Related Topics

terrorism (crime) / national security / Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.