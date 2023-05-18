Suspected terror hideout busted in J&K's Poonch, explosives found

May 18, 2023 10:26 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - Jammu

Security forces on Thursday, May 18, 2023, busted a suspected terror hideout and seized explosive materials in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

A search operation was launched by the 39 Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group in the district's Salani area during which the Army's sniffer dogs detected some suspicious improvised explosive devices (IED) and other materials from a hideout, the official sources said.

The explosive materials were destroyed by a bomb disposal squad, they said.

Mendhar SHO Sajad Ahmed said a suspected IED was recovered.

It was destroyed in the presence of the village sarpanch and other prominent persons of the area, he said.